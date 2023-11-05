Timo Meier will be among those on the ice Sunday when his New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Does a wager on Meier intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Timo Meier vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Meier has averaged 17:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Meier has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Meier has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Meier's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Meier has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 34 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 10 Games 4 8 Points 3 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

