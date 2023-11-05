Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks play at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Considering a bet on Toffoli in the Devils-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:09 on the ice per game.

In Toffoli's 10 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Toffoli has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toffoli has an assist in four of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 69.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toffoli has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 10 Games 3 11 Points 3 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

