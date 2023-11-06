In the upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Auston Matthews to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in five of 11 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (four shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Matthews averages 4.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.6%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

