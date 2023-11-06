Auston Matthews Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning - November 6
Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Matthews' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Auston Matthews vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Matthews Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Matthews has averaged 21:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- In Matthews' 11 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Matthews has a point in seven games this season (out of 11), including multiple points five times.
- Matthews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 11 games played.
- The implied probability is 42.6% that Matthews goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.
Matthews Stats vs. the Lightning
- The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|11
|Games
|10
|15
|Points
|11
|11
|Goals
|6
|4
|Assists
|5
