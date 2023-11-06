Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Matthews' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Auston Matthews vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Matthews has averaged 21:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In Matthews' 11 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in seven games this season (out of 11), including multiple points five times.

Matthews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 11 games played.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Matthews goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 10 15 Points 11 11 Goals 6 4 Assists 5

