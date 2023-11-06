In the upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Brett Kulak to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

Kulak has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kulak has no points on the power play.

Kulak's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 22 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

