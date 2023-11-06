Monday's game that pits the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-0) against the Bucknell Bison (0-0) at Sojka Pavilion is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Delaware. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bucknell vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Bucknell vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 70, Bucknell 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucknell vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-1.6)

Delaware (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Bucknell Performance Insights

Last year, Bucknell was 286th in the country offensively (67.5 points scored per game) and 127th on defense (68.5 points conceded).

Last season, the Bison were 220th in the nation in rebounds (31.2 per game) and 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3).

At 13.4 assists per game last year, Bucknell was 150th in college basketball.

The Bison made 7.3 3-pointers per game and shot 35.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 192nd and 95th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, Bucknell was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 292nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Last year, Bucknell attempted 37.7% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.5% of Bucknell's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.5% were 2-pointers.

Delaware Performance Insights

Delaware scored 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 70.7 points per contest (199th-ranked).

The Fightin' Blue Hens pulled down 29.1 rebounds per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Last season Delaware ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.8 per game.

With 10.8 turnovers per game, the Fightin' Blue Hens were 72nd in college basketball. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

With 6.6 three-pointers per game, the Fightin' Blue Hens ranked 266th in the nation. They had a 32.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 291st in college basketball.

Delaware gave up 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 36.4% (327th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Delaware took 63.4% two-pointers and 36.6% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 73.3% were two-pointers and 26.7% were three-pointers.

