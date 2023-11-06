The Brooklyn Nets (3-3), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bucks average 114.2 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 118.6 per contest (25th in the NBA). They have a -22 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Nets score 116.3 points per game (seventh in NBA) and allow 116 (22nd in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 234.6 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won just one game against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +175 - Nets +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.