The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) go up against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) on November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Milwaukee has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 13th.

The Bucks average just 1.8 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Nets give up (116).

Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 116 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks posted 118.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 115 points per contest.

In home games, Milwaukee allowed 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than in road games (114.1).

The Bucks made 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged in away games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries