Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Jarnkrok in the Maple Leafs-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Jarnkrok has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In one of 11 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of 11 games this season, Jarnkrok has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Jarnkrok has an assist in four of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Jarnkrok goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 10 5 Points 5 1 Goals 2 4 Assists 3

