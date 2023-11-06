The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on McDavid's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor McDavid vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, McDavid has averaged 17:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In two of eight games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

McDavid has a point in seven of eight games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

McDavid has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that McDavid hits the over on his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

McDavid Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 5 10 Points 10 2 Goals 6 8 Assists 4

