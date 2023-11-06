How to Watch CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-0) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Icardo Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 44.0% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents made.
- CSU Bakersfield went 5-6 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Roadrunners were the 326th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Thunderbirds finished 20th.
- Last year, the Roadrunners averaged 14.2 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).
- CSU Bakersfield had a 3-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Southern Utah Stats Insights
- The Thunderbirds shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.
- Southern Utah put together a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.
- The Roadrunners ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Thunderbirds ranked 105th.
- The Thunderbirds scored 18.1 more points per game last year (82.8) than the Roadrunners gave up to opponents (64.7).
- Southern Utah went 6-0 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively CSU Bakersfield fared better at home last year, averaging 64.5 points per game, compared to 57.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Roadrunners were better at home last season, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 away from home.
- CSU Bakersfield averaged 4.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 12.1% points better than it averaged on the road (3.8 threes per game, 27.7% three-point percentage).
Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Utah scored 92.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8.
- At home, the Thunderbirds gave up 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.8.
- Beyond the arc, Southern Utah made fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) as well.
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Icardo Center
|11/9/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|11/9/2023
|Life Pacific
|-
|America First Event Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
