The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-0) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Icardo Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 44.0% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents made.

CSU Bakersfield went 5-6 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Roadrunners were the 326th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Thunderbirds finished 20th.

Last year, the Roadrunners averaged 14.2 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).

CSU Bakersfield had a 3-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Southern Utah Stats Insights

The Thunderbirds shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.

Southern Utah put together a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.

The Roadrunners ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Thunderbirds ranked 105th.

The Thunderbirds scored 18.1 more points per game last year (82.8) than the Roadrunners gave up to opponents (64.7).

Southern Utah went 6-0 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

Offensively CSU Bakersfield fared better at home last year, averaging 64.5 points per game, compared to 57.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Roadrunners were better at home last season, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 away from home.

CSU Bakersfield averaged 4.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 12.1% points better than it averaged on the road (3.8 threes per game, 27.7% three-point percentage).

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Utah scored 92.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8.

At home, the Thunderbirds gave up 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Southern Utah made fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) as well.

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Southern Utah - Icardo Center 11/9/2023 @ USC - Galen Center 11/13/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule