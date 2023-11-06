The Southern Utah Thunderbirds face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Icardo Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah matchup.

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Bakersfield Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM CSU Bakersfield (-4.5) 135.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Bakersfield (-3.5) 135.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

CSU Bakersfield went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

Roadrunners games hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.

Southern Utah went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 of the Thunderbirds' games last year hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.