Monday's contest between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-0) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) at Icardo Center has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with Southern Utah taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 74, CSU Bakersfield 66

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Utah (-8.1)

Southern Utah (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

Last year, CSU Bakersfield was 0-worst in the nation offensively (60.5 points scored per game) and 39th defensively (64.7 points allowed).

On the boards, the Roadrunners were 326th in the nation in rebounds (28.7 per game) last year. They were 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3 per game).

CSU Bakersfield was 333rd in college basketball in assists (10.8 per game) last season.

Last season the Roadrunners were -2-worst in the country in 3-point makes (4.3 per game) and ranked 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.2% from downtown last year, CSU Bakersfield was 177th and 219th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Roadrunners attempted 24.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 75.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.4% of the Roadrunners' baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.6% were 2-pointers.

Southern Utah Performance Insights

Southern Utah ceded 74.7 points per game last year (306th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, putting up 82.8 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Thunderbirds were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking 20th-best in college basketball with 35.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Southern Utah ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.1 per game.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, the Thunderbirds were 272nd in the nation. They forced 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 54th in college basketball.

The Thunderbirds sank 8.5 three-pointers per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 35.3% three-point percentage (108th-ranked).

Southern Utah ceded 7.8 three-pointers per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Southern Utah took 61.2% two-pointers and 38.8% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 70.6% were two-pointers and 29.4% were threes.

