CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) at Icardo Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 135.5.
CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bakersfield, California
- Venue: Icardo Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|CSU Bakersfield
|-4.5
|135.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CSU Bakersfield vs Southern Utah Betting Records & Stats
- The Roadrunners were 14-15-0 against the spread last season.
- CSU Bakersfield never played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- Southern Utah compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Thunderbirds had a record of 1-4 when they were set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern Utah has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|CSU Bakersfield
|10
|34.5%
|60.5
|143.3
|64.7
|139.4
|125.8
|Southern Utah
|22
|78.6%
|82.8
|143.3
|74.7
|139.4
|148.8
Additional CSU Bakersfield vs Southern Utah Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Roadrunners recorded 60.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 74.7 the Thunderbirds allowed.
- CSU Bakersfield had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.
- The Thunderbirds put up an average of 82.8 points per game last year, 18.1 more points than the 64.7 the Roadrunners allowed.
- Southern Utah put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 20-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.7 points.
CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|CSU Bakersfield
|14-15-0
|1-0
|16-13-0
|Southern Utah
|15-13-0
|3-3
|15-13-0
CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|CSU Bakersfield
|Southern Utah
|6-8
|Home Record
|13-2
|3-12
|Away Record
|5-8
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|6-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|64.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92.8
|57.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
