The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) at Icardo Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 135.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Bakersfield -4.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Bakersfield vs Southern Utah Betting Records & Stats

The Roadrunners were 14-15-0 against the spread last season.

CSU Bakersfield never played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Southern Utah compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Thunderbirds had a record of 1-4 when they were set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern Utah has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Bakersfield 10 34.5% 60.5 143.3 64.7 139.4 125.8 Southern Utah 22 78.6% 82.8 143.3 74.7 139.4 148.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional CSU Bakersfield vs Southern Utah Insights & Trends

Last year, the Roadrunners recorded 60.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 74.7 the Thunderbirds allowed.

CSU Bakersfield had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

The Thunderbirds put up an average of 82.8 points per game last year, 18.1 more points than the 64.7 the Roadrunners allowed.

Southern Utah put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 20-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Bakersfield 14-15-0 1-0 16-13-0 Southern Utah 15-13-0 3-3 15-13-0

CSU Bakersfield vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Bakersfield Southern Utah 6-8 Home Record 13-2 3-12 Away Record 5-8 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 57.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.