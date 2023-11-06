Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 6?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Darnell Nurse light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nurse stats and insights
- Nurse has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Nurse has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.