The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Darnell Nurse light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

Nurse has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Nurse has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

