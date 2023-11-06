Will David Kampf Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 6?
Can we count on David Kampf lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will David Kampf score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Kampf stats and insights
- Kampf is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
- Kampf has zero points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
