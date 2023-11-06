The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-0) square off against the Bucknell Bison (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Delaware shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 12-4 overall.

The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 312th.

Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens scored only 1.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Bison allowed (68.5).

Delaware went 14-6 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison shot 45.6% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45% the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents shot last season.

Bucknell put together a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.

The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.

The Bison put up just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (67.5) than the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up (70.7).

Bucknell had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison

Delaware scored 71.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 73.9.

Delaware sunk 6.8 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Bucknell scored three more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).

The Bison allowed 63.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Bucknell drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (35.4%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion 11/8/2023 Goldey-Beacom - Bob Carpenter Center 11/12/2023 Air Force - Bob Carpenter Center

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule