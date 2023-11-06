How to Watch Delaware vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-0) square off against the Bucknell Bison (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Delaware vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Delaware shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 12-4 overall.
- The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 312th.
- Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens scored only 1.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Bison allowed (68.5).
- Delaware went 14-6 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison shot 45.6% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45% the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents shot last season.
- Bucknell put together a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.
- The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.
- The Bison put up just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (67.5) than the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up (70.7).
- Bucknell had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison
- Delaware scored 71.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 73.9.
- Delaware sunk 6.8 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Bucknell scored three more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).
- The Bison allowed 63.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Bucknell drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (35.4%).
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/8/2023
|Goldey-Beacom
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/12/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/8/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/11/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
