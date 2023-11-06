The Bucknell Bison battle the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Sojka Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware vs. Bucknell matchup.

Delaware vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Delaware vs. Bucknell Betting Trends (2022-23)

Delaware went 11-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 15 Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total.

Bucknell covered 12 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

The Bison and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 26 times last year.

