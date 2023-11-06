Monday's contest at Sojka Pavilion has the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-0) squaring off against the Bucknell Bison (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 victory for Delaware, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Bucknell is projected to cover the spread (6.5) against Delaware. The two teams are expected to come in below the 141.5 total.

Delaware vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Sojka Pavilion Line: Delaware -6.5

Delaware -6.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Delaware -300, Bucknell +230

Delaware vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 70, Bucknell 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware vs. Bucknell

Pick ATS: Bucknell (+6.5)



Bucknell (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



Delaware Performance Insights

Delaware was 224th in college basketball in points scored (69.6 per game) and 199th in points allowed (70.7) last year.

The Fightin' Blue Hens were 312th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.1) and 288th in rebounds allowed (32.8) last year.

Delaware was 281st in the country in assists (11.8 per game) last year.

Last season, the Fightin' Blue Hens were 266th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.6 per game) and 291st in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Delaware was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and 327th in 3-point percentage defensively (36.4%) last season.

Last season, Delaware took 63.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.3% of Delaware's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

Bucknell Performance Insights

Bucknell was 286th in the country last year with 67.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 127th with 68.5 points allowed per game.

The Bison ranked 220th in the nation with 31.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 65th with 29.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Bucknell delivered 13.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 150th in college basketball.

The Bison ranked 19th-worst in the country with 9.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball).

With 7.3 treys per game, the Bison ranked 192nd in college basketball. They had a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 95th in college basketball.

Bucknell ceded 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.6% (292nd-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Bucknell last year, 62.3% of them were two-pointers (70.5% of the team's made baskets) and 37.7% were three-pointers (29.5%).

