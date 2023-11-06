The Bucknell Bison (0-0) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-0) at Sojka Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Delaware vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware vs Bucknell Betting Records & Stats

The Fightin' Blue Hens were 11-17-0 against the spread last year.

Delaware had a record of 6-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year (85.7%).

The Fightin' Blue Hens have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bucknell went 12-14-0 ATS last year.

The Bison entered six games last season as an underdog by +220 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.

Bucknell has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Delaware vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 13 46.4% 69.6 137.1 70.7 139.2 139.9 Bucknell 6 23.1% 67.5 137.1 68.5 139.2 137.1

Additional Delaware vs Bucknell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens put up 69.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 68.5 the Bison gave up.

Delaware had a 9-8 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed.

When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Bucknell went 6-2 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Delaware vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 11-17-0 3-4 15-13-0 Bucknell 12-14-0 4-1 10-16-0

Delaware vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware Bucknell 10-5 Home Record 7-7 4-10 Away Record 3-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

