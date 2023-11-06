Can we count on Dylan Holloway scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Holloway stats and insights

Holloway is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in two games (six shots).

Holloway has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

