Will Dylan Holloway Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 6?
Can we count on Dylan Holloway scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Holloway stats and insights
- Holloway is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in two games (six shots).
- Holloway has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
