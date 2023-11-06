For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken 10 of them.

Bouchard has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

Bouchard averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

