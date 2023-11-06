Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Bouchard against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Evan Bouchard vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Bouchard has averaged 21:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Bouchard has a goal in three games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bouchard has a point in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Bouchard has an assist in five of 10 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +26 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 10 Games 5 10 Points 2 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

