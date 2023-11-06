Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Rogers Arena. Considering a wager on Kane? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:59 on the ice per game.

In three of 10 games this year, Kane has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kane has a point in four of 10 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Kane has an assist in four of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kane has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 10 Games 4 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

