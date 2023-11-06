Monday's game at McLeod Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) at 7:00 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 victory for Northern Iowa, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Phoenix finished 28-6 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Green Bay vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Green Bay vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 68, Green Bay 63

Green Bay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix averaged 67.9 points per game last season (125th in college basketball) while allowing 54.4 per outing (11th in college basketball). They had a +460 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

In Horizon action, Green Bay averaged 0.7 fewer points (67.2) than overall (67.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Phoenix scored 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they scored 67.2.

Green Bay gave up 51.9 points per game at home last season, and 55.6 on the road.

