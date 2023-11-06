Will John Klingberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 6?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is John Klingberg going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Klingberg stats and insights
- Klingberg is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
