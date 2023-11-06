On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is John Klingberg going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Klingberg stats and insights

Klingberg is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

