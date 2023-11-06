John Klingberg will be among those on the ice Monday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Klingberg in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

John Klingberg vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Klingberg Season Stats Insights

Klingberg has averaged 21:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Through 11 games this year, Klingberg has yet to score a goal.

In four of 11 games this year, Klingberg has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Klingberg has an assist in four of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Klingberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 3 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

