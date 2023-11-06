When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Tavares score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tavares stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted seven shots and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Tavares averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.