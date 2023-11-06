Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 6?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Tavares score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Tavares stats and insights
- In five of 11 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted seven shots and scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Tavares averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
