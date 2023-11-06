The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Tavares included, will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Tavares in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Tavares vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In five of 11 games this season, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tavares has a point in eight games this season (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

In four of 11 games this season, Tavares has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Tavares goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Tavares having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tavares Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 10 12 Points 10 5 Goals 5 7 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.