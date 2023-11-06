For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Leon Draisaitl a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has scored two goals on nine shots.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

