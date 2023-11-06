Leon Draisaitl will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. There are prop bets for Draisaitl available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:32 per game on the ice, is 0.

Draisaitl has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Draisaitl has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Draisaitl has an assist in five of 10 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Draisaitl goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 10 Games 5 13 Points 8 4 Goals 4 9 Assists 4

