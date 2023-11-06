Monday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at Fiserv Forum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-62 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-23.8)

Marquette (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in college basketball in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points allowed (70.3) last year.

At 28.4 rebounds per game and 32.6 rebounds allowed, the Golden Eagles were 333rd and 281st in the country, respectively, last season.

At 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball last season.

With 8.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc last year, the Golden Eagles were 39th and 108th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Marquette was 218th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Last year, the Golden Eagles took 42% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of the Golden Eagles' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

