Will Matthew Knies score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

Knies has scored in one of 11 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.

Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

