In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Mattias Ekholm to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekholm stats and insights

Ekholm is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in two games (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.