Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Prop bets for Domi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Max Domi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi has averaged 13:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Domi has yet to score a goal through 11 games this season.

Domi has a point in three of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 11 games this season, Domi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Domi has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Domi Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 2 4 Points 3 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.