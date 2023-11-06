For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mitchell Marner a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marner stats and insights

Marner has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.