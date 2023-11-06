Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 6?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mitchell Marner a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Marner stats and insights
- Marner has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
