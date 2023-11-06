Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Prop bets for Marner in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mitchell Marner vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In four of 11 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marner has a point in nine of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Marner has had an assist in a game six times this season over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Marner hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marner has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marner Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 10 13 Points 14 4 Goals 4 9 Assists 10

