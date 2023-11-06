When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Morgan Rielly score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

Rielly has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Rielly averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

