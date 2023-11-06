The Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to wager on Rielly's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly has averaged 24:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Rielly has a goal in two of 11 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Rielly has a point in five games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

Rielly has an assist in five of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rielly's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Rielly Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 8 8 Points 8 2 Goals 3 6 Assists 5

