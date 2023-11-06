Will Noah Gregor Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 6?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Noah Gregor going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Gregor stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Gregor scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).
- Gregor has no points on the power play.
- Gregor averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
