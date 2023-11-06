On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Noah Gregor going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Gregor scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).

Gregor has no points on the power play.

Gregor averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

