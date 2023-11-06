How to Watch Penn State vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Delaware State Hornets (0-0) go up against the Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Penn State vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: B1G+
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- Penn State had a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 210th.
- Last year, the Nittany Lions scored 72.2 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.
- When Penn State totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 10-1.
Delaware State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Delaware State compiled a 4-7 straight up record in games it shot above 43% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions ranked 355th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 96th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up to opponents.
- When Delaware State allowed fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 5-7.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison
- Penn State averaged 75.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged on the road (68.4).
- When playing at home, the Nittany Lions surrendered six fewer points per game (66.5) than when playing on the road (72.5).
- Penn State made 11.1 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (10.4 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Delaware State put up 67.5 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).
- The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than away (78.8) last season.
- Delaware State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
