The Delaware State Hornets (0-0) go up against the Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Penn State vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: B1G+

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Penn State had a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 210th.

Last year, the Nittany Lions scored 72.2 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.

When Penn State totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 10-1.

Delaware State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).

Delaware State compiled a 4-7 straight up record in games it shot above 43% from the field.

The Nittany Lions ranked 355th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 96th.

The Hornets put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up to opponents.

When Delaware State allowed fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 5-7.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

Penn State averaged 75.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged on the road (68.4).

When playing at home, the Nittany Lions surrendered six fewer points per game (66.5) than when playing on the road (72.5).

Penn State made 11.1 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (10.4 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Delaware State put up 67.5 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).

The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than away (78.8) last season.

Delaware State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Delaware State - Bryce Jordan Center 11/10/2023 Lehigh - Bryce Jordan Center 11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule