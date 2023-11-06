The Delaware State Hornets play the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Delaware State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Penn State vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-19.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-19.5) 137.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Penn State vs. Delaware State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Penn State put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 18 Nittany Lions games hit the over.

Delaware State won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Hornets games went over the point total 13 out of 25 times last year.

