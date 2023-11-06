Monday's game at Bryce Jordan Center has the Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) matching up with the Delaware State Hornets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-57 victory as our model heavily favors Penn State.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Penn State vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penn State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 83, Delaware State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Penn State vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-26.6)

Penn State (-26.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Penn State Performance Insights

Penn State was 162nd in the nation in points scored (72.2 per game) and 120th in points allowed (68.2) last season.

The Nittany Lions were 278th in the nation in rebounds per game (30.0) and 288th in rebounds allowed (32.8) last season.

At 13.7 assists per game last year, Penn State was 128th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Nittany Lions were fourth-best in the country in 3-pointers made per game at 10.4 last year. And they were ninth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

Defensively, Penn State was 177th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last season. It was 110th in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.7%.

Last year, the Nittany Lions took 47.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 52.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 39.4% of the Nittany Lions' baskets were 3-pointers, and 60.6% were 2-pointers.

Delaware State Performance Insights

Delaware State scored just 64.6 points per game (23rd-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end, where it gave up 75.5 points per game (321st-ranked).

The Hornets averaged 31.3 boards per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Delaware State averaged 12.4 assists per game, which ranked them 230th in college basketball.

The Hornets averaged 15.0 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 13.5 turnovers per game (66th-ranked).

Last year the Hornets made 5.7 treys per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.5% (318th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it came to threes, Delaware State struggled defensively, as it ranked fourth-worst in college basketball in treys allowed (9.4 per game) and -3-worst in three-point percentage allowed (40.3%).

Delaware State took 68.6% two-pointers and 31.4% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 76.1% were two-pointers and 23.9% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.