The Delaware State Hornets (0-0) are big, 19.5-point underdogs against the Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) at Bryce Jordan Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penn State vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Penn State -19.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs Delaware State Betting Records & Stats

The Nittany Lions had 20 wins in 37 games against the spread last season.

Delaware State won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Penn State vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 18 56.2% 72.2 136.8 68.2 143.7 137.2 Delaware State 14 56% 64.6 136.8 75.5 143.7 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Penn State vs Delaware State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged only 3.3 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).

When Penn State totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 7-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Hornets' 64.6 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.

Delaware State put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 4-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Penn State vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 20-12-0 0-2 18-14-0 Delaware State 14-11-0 3-3 13-12-0

Penn State vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Delaware State 13-4 Home Record 4-8 4-7 Away Record 2-14 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.