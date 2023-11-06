Will Pontus Holmberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 6?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holmberg stats and insights
- Holmberg is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- Holmberg has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.