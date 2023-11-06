The Princeton Tigers (0-0) go up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at CURE Insurance Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Rutgers vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey

CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey TV: Peacock

Rutgers Stats Insights

The Scarlet Knights made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Rutgers had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 58th.

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights averaged were only 0.1 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (68.5).

When Rutgers totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 9-3.

Princeton Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40% the Scarlet Knights' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Princeton had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40% from the field.

The Tigers were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Scarlet Knights finished 60th.

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.

Princeton went 15-0 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Rutgers played better at home last season, putting up 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game on the road.

Defensively the Scarlet Knights played better at home last year, giving up 57 points per game, compared to 67.9 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Rutgers fared worse in home games last year, making 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage away from home.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Princeton scored nine more points per game at home (81.4) than away (72.4).

The Tigers gave up 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 66.5 away.

Princeton sunk more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.3%).

