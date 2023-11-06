How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Princeton Tigers (0-0) go up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at CURE Insurance Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rutgers vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rutgers Stats Insights
- The Scarlet Knights made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Rutgers had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 58th.
- Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights averaged were only 0.1 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (68.5).
- When Rutgers totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 9-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40% the Scarlet Knights' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Princeton had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Scarlet Knights finished 60th.
- The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
- Princeton went 15-0 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Rutgers played better at home last season, putting up 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Scarlet Knights played better at home last year, giving up 57 points per game, compared to 67.9 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Rutgers fared worse in home games last year, making 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage away from home.
Princeton Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Princeton scored nine more points per game at home (81.4) than away (72.4).
- The Tigers gave up 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 66.5 away.
- Princeton sunk more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Princeton
|-
|CURE Insurance Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
Princeton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|CURE Insurance Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.