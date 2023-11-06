Monday's game features the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) and the Princeton Tigers (0-0) squaring off at CURE Insurance Arena (on November 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-65 win for Rutgers.

According to our computer prediction, Rutgers is projected to cover the point spread (7) against Princeton. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 138 over/under.

Rutgers vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Where: Trenton, New Jersey

Venue: CURE Insurance Arena

Line: Rutgers -7

Point Total: 138

Moneyline (To Win): Rutgers -321, Princeton +260

Rutgers vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 72, Princeton 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Rutgers vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Rutgers (-7)



Rutgers (-7) Pick OU: Under (138)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rutgers Performance Insights

Rutgers was 266th in the nation in points scored (68.4 per game) and 11th-best in points allowed (61.1) last year.

With 33.9 rebounds per game and 31.1 rebounds allowed, the Scarlet Knights were 58th and 175th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Rutgers was 46th in the nation in assists (15.1 per game) last year.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights were 329th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.7 per game) and 291st in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Rutgers was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 31st in 3-point percentage defensively (30.8%) last season.

The Scarlet Knights took 30.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 22.5% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 69.8% of their shots, with 77.5% of their makes coming from there.

Princeton Performance Insights

Last year Princeton scored 75.5 points per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.5 points per contest (127th-ranked).

The Tigers allowed 30.3 boards per game last season (123rd-ranked in college basketball), but they thrived by grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game (20th-best).

Last season Princeton ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.3 per game.

With 11.6 turnovers per game, the Tigers ranked 152nd in college basketball. They forced 10.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

With 8.5 three-pointers per game, the Tigers ranked 60th in the country. They owned a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Princeton allowed 6.4 three-pointers per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.2% (82nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Princeton last year, 58.2% of them were two-pointers (68.6% of the team's made baskets) and 41.8% were threes (31.4%).

