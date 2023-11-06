The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) are favored by 5.5 points against the Princeton Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under of 137 points.

Rutgers vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Trenton, New Jersey

Trenton, New Jersey Venue: CURE Insurance Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rutgers -5.5 137

Rutgers vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights were 20-14-0 last season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -248 or shorter last year, Rutgers had a record of 10-4 (71.4%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Scarlet Knights have an implied win probability of 71.3%.

Princeton covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last year.

The Tigers were 2-2 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +203 or more on the moneyline.

Princeton has an implied victory probability of 33% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Rutgers vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137 2022-23 % of Games Over 137 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 11 32.4% 68.4 143.9 61.1 129.6 132.9 Princeton 21 70% 75.5 143.9 68.5 129.6 142.9

Additional Rutgers vs Princeton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Scarlet Knights averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Tigers gave up (68.5).

When Rutgers put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were 14.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 61.1 points last season, Princeton went 11-10-1 against the spread and 17-8 overall.

Rutgers vs. Princeton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 20-14-0 10-7 13-20-1 Princeton 16-13-1 3-1 16-12-2

Rutgers vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Princeton 14-6 Home Record 11-3 4-7 Away Record 7-4 13-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-1 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 8-11-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-2 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

