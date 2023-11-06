The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McLeod find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in two games (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

