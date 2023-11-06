Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 6?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McLeod find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in two games (two shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
