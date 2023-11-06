In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

Nugent-Hopkins has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Canucks this season in two games (six shots).

On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Nugent-Hopkins averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

